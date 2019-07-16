Youth’s decomposed body found at Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decomposed body of a youth was found hanging on a tree near HMT Estate in Kalamassery around 2 pm on Monday.

According to police, it is a suspected case of suicide and the deceased has been identified as Vineeth V, 23, of Mundakkayam in Kottayam and a student at a computer training institute in Kalamassery. The body was first spotted by a resident in the area who went to the plot to graze his cow.

A man missing case was already registered at the Kalamassery police station after he had not been seen since July 6.

The police suspect that he might have committed suicide more than 10 days back. “It was difficult to identify the person as the face was totally decomposed. In the wake of the recent missing complaint, we contacted some of his friends. They described the clothes he was wearing when he went missing based on which he was identified. Vineeth’s parents are on their way to Kochi to identify the body,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the youth was depressed over an alleged love failure.“Some of his friends told the police that he was in a relationship with one of his classmates. Recently, they broke up and this put him in a state of depression. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be confirmed. A probe has begun,” said another police officer.The Kalamassery police have registered a case of unnatural death.