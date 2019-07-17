After 9 years, Omana finally gets nod to build toilet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Omana Bhaskaran, 60, who is living with her autistic daughter on a 1.75-cent plot at Karuvelippady, broke into tears of joy when Minister for Local bodies A C Moideen issued an order in favour of her application. She had been running from pillar to post for the past nine years for getting an approval to construct a toilet, but to no avail!

Though Omana had received the Corporation’s permission to construct a house on the plot, it had not received the nod for the toilet due to opposition from her neighbour.

After waiting for several years, she began the construction of her house without a toilet. “I got financial aid of Rs 3 lakh from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Department for constructing a house. But my neighbour opposed this as the proposed house was adjacent to his plot. Citing this, he secured an injunction against the construction. For the past nine years, my daughter and I are using public toilets. I am really happy to hear the Minister’s direction,” said Omana in tears. According to the Corporation, permission will be granted within a week after making the necessary changes in the building plan.