Home Cities Kochi

Artist’s international dream to come true

Thiruvananthapuram-based artist J A Sai Kumar’s mornings begin at five.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram-based artist J A Sai Kumar’s mornings begin at five. Engrossed in the tunes of M S Subbulakshmi and Bombay Jayashri, he starts to paint. “I spend an hour in the morning and evening to paint,” says the senior auditor of Accountants General, Kerala. His paintings ‘Dare to Touch’ and ‘Beauty of Onions’ have been selected for the Amsterdam International Art Fair in Amsterdam in August.

Sai Kumar J A

One of Sai Kumar’s oil paintings - Dare to Touch’ - which is to be on displayed at Amsterdam was nominated by Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi for an award in 2017-18. “I began painting it during a visit to Mudumalai. It is the picture of an elephant protecting its calf. I tried to portray the issues faced by the biggest mammal on land,” he says.  

Sai Kumar takes not less than three months to finish a painting. A postgraduate in environmental science, the artist is keen on detailing and plays with colour tones. The artist also experiments with eggshells and seashells. In his picture ‘And Life Begins’, he has used eggs shells, synthetic gum, seashells, glitter. The painting represents the moment a sperm fuses into an egg. For another painting ‘Bloodiest of All’, he has used eggshell in the background. “I tried to describe the scientific and romantic aspects of the heart through this painting,” says Sai Kumar.

He was inspired by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Leighton, Constable, Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.Sai Kumar’s first two solo painting exhibitions were held in New Delhi and Hyderabad respectively. His tryst with art began at the tender age of seven. “I lost my father when I was three. My grandmother had told me about him and his profession as an artist. Since then, art became my world. I always find time to paint rather than waste time watching television,” says Sai Kumar.

After landing a central government job, he took a 15-year-long break from art. In 2014, Sai Kumar got back to it. “It took me so long to realise the happiness borne of art. Now, I give equal importance to my hobby and profession,” he says.

Amsterdam International Art Fair is the artist’s first international exhibition. He is currently seeking sponsors to make his dream a reality.“I have put a lot of effort into it. Hence, this opportunity is like a dream come true,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp