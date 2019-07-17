Artist’s international dream to come true

Steena Das By

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram-based artist J A Sai Kumar’s mornings begin at five. Engrossed in the tunes of M S Subbulakshmi and Bombay Jayashri, he starts to paint. “I spend an hour in the morning and evening to paint,” says the senior auditor of Accountants General, Kerala. His paintings ‘Dare to Touch’ and ‘Beauty of Onions’ have been selected for the Amsterdam International Art Fair in Amsterdam in August.

One of Sai Kumar’s oil paintings - Dare to Touch’ - which is to be on displayed at Amsterdam was nominated by Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi for an award in 2017-18. “I began painting it during a visit to Mudumalai. It is the picture of an elephant protecting its calf. I tried to portray the issues faced by the biggest mammal on land,” he says.

Sai Kumar takes not less than three months to finish a painting. A postgraduate in environmental science, the artist is keen on detailing and plays with colour tones. The artist also experiments with eggshells and seashells. In his picture ‘And Life Begins’, he has used eggs shells, synthetic gum, seashells, glitter. The painting represents the moment a sperm fuses into an egg. For another painting ‘Bloodiest of All’, he has used eggshell in the background. “I tried to describe the scientific and romantic aspects of the heart through this painting,” says Sai Kumar.

He was inspired by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Leighton, Constable, Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.Sai Kumar’s first two solo painting exhibitions were held in New Delhi and Hyderabad respectively. His tryst with art began at the tender age of seven. “I lost my father when I was three. My grandmother had told me about him and his profession as an artist. Since then, art became my world. I always find time to paint rather than waste time watching television,” says Sai Kumar.

After landing a central government job, he took a 15-year-long break from art. In 2014, Sai Kumar got back to it. “It took me so long to realise the happiness borne of art. Now, I give equal importance to my hobby and profession,” he says.

Amsterdam International Art Fair is the artist’s first international exhibition. He is currently seeking sponsors to make his dream a reality.“I have put a lot of effort into it. Hence, this opportunity is like a dream come true,” he adds.