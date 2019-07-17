Cusat courses get international recognition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BTech programme in Safety and Fire Engineering and MTech degree in Industrial Safety (HSE Management) offered by the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has secured the recognition by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), USA.

According to prof G Madhu, head, Division of Safety and Fire Engineering, Cusat, those who complete the programmes will be recognised as a Transitional Safety Practitioner (TSP) by BCSP. “The programmes provided by the university meets the standards prescribed in the BCSP Qualified Equivalent Program (QEP),” he said.

“This will help those who graduate in these programmes to apply for the TSP designation with the BCSP. The TSP also meets the credential eligibility requirement for the Certified Safety Professional (CSP), the “gold standard” in safety certification,” said Madhu.

According to him, those who hold the designation can skip the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) certification examination and sit for the CSP upon meeting all other requirements. He said holding the TSP demonstrates accomplishment and commitment to professional development. “The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA is a not-for-profit corporation recognised as a leader in the high-quality, accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practitioners,” said Madhu. “BCSP establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice”, he added. “The certified safety professional status has been recognised by countries in America, Europe, Gulf etc. which will boost the promotion prospects of such professionals," he added.

BPCL signs MoU with Cusat

BPCL Kochi Refinery with world-class safety systems and Cusat, which extends premier safety and fire engineering course amongst several other engineering courses, have decided to collaborate in safety studies and research. This will envisage the promotion of scientific and research cooperation besides an exchange of scientific materials and information between these two institutions.