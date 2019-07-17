Home Cities Kochi

Cusat courses get international recognition

According to him, those who hold the designation can skip the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) certification examination and sit for the CSP upon meeting all other requirements.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat (For representational purpose)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BTech programme in Safety and Fire Engineering and MTech degree in Industrial Safety (HSE Management) offered by the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has secured the recognition by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), USA.

According to prof G Madhu, head, Division of Safety and Fire Engineering, Cusat, those who complete the programmes will be recognised as a Transitional Safety Practitioner (TSP) by BCSP. “The programmes provided by the university meets the standards prescribed in the BCSP Qualified Equivalent Program (QEP),” he said.

“This will help those who graduate in these programmes to apply for the TSP designation with the BCSP. The TSP also meets the credential eligibility requirement for the Certified Safety Professional (CSP), the “gold standard” in safety certification,” said Madhu.

According to him, those who hold the designation can skip the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) certification examination and sit for the CSP upon meeting all other requirements. He said holding the TSP demonstrates accomplishment and commitment to professional development. “The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA is a not-for-profit corporation recognised as a leader in the high-quality, accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practitioners,” said Madhu. “BCSP establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice”, he added. “The certified safety professional status has been recognised by countries in America, Europe, Gulf etc. which will boost the promotion prospects of such professionals," he added.

BPCL signs MoU with Cusat
BPCL Kochi Refinery with world-class safety systems and Cusat, which extends premier safety and fire engineering course amongst several other engineering courses, have decided to collaborate in safety studies and research. This will envisage the promotion of scientific and research cooperation besides an exchange of scientific materials and information between these two institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp