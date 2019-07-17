Hunger strike at RLV College enters second day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The relay hunger strike organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) to appoint a new principal at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, entered the second day on Tuesday.



“At present, the principal-in-charge of the college is not taking interest in solving the problems of the students. When we approach the principal to tell our issues, she refuses to hear our it citing she is just a temporary in charge of the college,” said students.

The union will intensify the strike if the authorities fails to appoint a new principal immediately, they added.