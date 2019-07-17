IACP-KR awards presented for implementing RPWD act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Professionals and institutions that contributed to the effective implementation of Rights of Persons With Disability (RPWD) Act, 2016, were awarded at a function of the National Conference on ‘Promotion of School Mental Health Programme: Current Scenario & Future Directions’, jointly organised by Department of Clinical Psychology, AIMS and Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists – Kerala Region. Dr Harikumar, State Disability Commissioner, gave the various IACP-KR awards.

Award for the best institution was received by Dr R Bindukumari, medical superintendent and deputy director, on behalf of Govt General Hospital.

Dr Sany Varghese, clinical psychologist, Govt General hospital, Kottayam, was awarded the best implementation officer from the speciality of clinical psychology in Kerala.

IACP-KR also gave a token of gratitude to Dr Prem Nair, medical director, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, for its significant contribution in establishing the field of clinical psychology in Kerala.