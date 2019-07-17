Koovappady market scripts a saga of survival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farmers of Koovappady were fighting for survival after suffering heavy losses during the floods that hit Kerala last year. However, nearly one year after the disaster, they have scripted a success saga of survival. They are all set to welcome Onam season with a variety of produce, which is ready for harvesting.

The farmers’ market of Koovappady has recovered from the after-effects of flood and is very active nowadays, according to farmers. “Banana, pineapple and vegetables are the major products here. We are now getting good value for our products. At present, the average sales recorded at the market here is Rs six lakh a day,” said market president T O George.

The self-financing farmers’ market at Koovappady was set up in 2000 to supply organic and pesticide-free vegetables. It was also mooted as a step to save farmers by providing them with a platform to sell their produce. “The farmers’ efforts have helped us win the state award thrice in the past 19 years,” said George. The total income generated by the market in the last fiscal was R 6.80 crore. Under the Koovappady market, there are 23 farm groups including one all-women group.