'Make antecedent checking stricter'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the number of cases in which online taxi drivers sexually abuse woman passengers is comparatively low in Kochi, the Online Taxi Driver’s Union office-bearers said such lone incidents can be prevented to a certain extent by making the background check of driver more strict.

“Most of the drivers are from outside the district. In such cases, the police/online taxi provider should check the authenticity of the address proof and other documents submitted by the drivers,” said Online Taxi Driver’s Union president TRS Kumar.

He said that a meeting would be held in Mumbai on August 2 and 3 to address the issue. It will be convened by the Online Taxi Co-ordination Committee. “A comprehensive plan, which will address the security concerns and welfare of the drivers, is likely to be formulated at the meeting,” said Kumar.

He said most of the drivers in the union are also into other jobs. “The services really flourished in Kochi. However, the returns are comparatively lower. So most of the drivers are also doing part-time jobs. Most of them are getting only up to Rs 1,000 to  1,500 per day. After deducting the commission of the service provider, fuel and other expenses, he will get only Rs 500 to RS 600 per day, making it an average of Rs 15,000 per month,” he added.

