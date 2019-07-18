Contractor yet to inform govt on decision to stop work, says minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Regarding the decision of the contractor of Vyttila flyover, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the government was yet to receive any official confirmation from the contractor in this regard.

Talking to Express, the Minister said the government would take steps to ensure the completion of the work in a time-bound manner.“If the contractor has any issues regarding delay in getting payment dues, he should approach the government. So far, we have not received any complaints from the contractor. Work is going on at a rapid pace and the government is planning to commission it as per the deadline,” said Sudhakaran.

He also said though the contractor had earlier approached PWD for revising the cost estimate, it was rejected by officers.

“Any revision of project cost is possible only if there is any change in the actual plan/design. At present, there isn’t any change in the approved plan. The government has taken a clear stance not to entertain such moves,” said Sudhakaran.