Creches enjoy a free rein as corp sits on bylaw

KOCHI: Two years ago, following an incident wherein a caretaker at a daycare centre in Palarivattom assaulted a toddler, the Kochi Corporation had prepared a set of guidelines for registration of creches in the city. The move was hailed as a positive step, except that it still remains on paper, thanks to the laidback attitude of the Corporation.

“Following the incident, the Corporation decided to bring daycare centres and creches under its control. But, nothing happened. Even after two years, it is clueless even about the actual number of creches operating in the city. Why not present the bylaw before the council? We doubt it all was a face-saving act,” alleged KJ Antony, the opposition leader.

Though a bylaw was prepared under the leadership of welfare committee chairperson A B Sabu, the civic body failed to table it before the council for discussion. As per the bylaw, accessed by Express, daycare centres should ensure one teacher for every 20 students. The centre should function in a safe building which conforms to rules and regulations. Besides, the caretaker should possess a basic qualification in childcare.

The centre will get a licence based on its compliance with the law. The bylaw also mandates proper sanitation and playground for creches. Ensuring child-friendly toilet, potable water, rest-room, first-aid, maintaining a students’ register based on their age and proper display of name board are the other guidelines. A parents’ committee and monitoring committee should also be set up at the corporation-level, the guidelines suggest.

However, Sabu blames it on the state government. “Corporation can't directly bring such firms under Dangerous & Offensive licence category. The government should intervene in this matter. We brought the issue before the Health Minister when she came to attend an event in Kochi,” said Sabu.As many as 200 creches in the city have submitted the registration details. However, only three firms have received the corporation’s registration certificate.

However, Antony said D&O licence is not required for creches. “A government notification is essential to clear the bylaw. But, the corporation yet to bring the matter before the council. So how can they approach the government? The bylaw should be discussed and suggestions incorporated. We will raise the issue in the upcoming council,” says Antony.

“Corporation's administration is an utter failure. They failed to make headway in making the creches accountable,” said VP Chandran, secretary, LDF parliamentary party.

