Home Cities Kochi

Creches enjoy a free rein as corp sits on bylaw

Though a bylaw was prepared under the leadership of welfare committee chairperson A B Sabu, the civic body failed to table it before the council for discussion.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, following an incident wherein a caretaker at a daycare centre in Palarivattom assaulted a toddler, the Kochi Corporation had prepared a set of guidelines for registration of creches in the city. The move was hailed as a positive step, except that it still remains on paper, thanks to the laidback attitude of the Corporation.  

“Following the incident, the Corporation decided to bring daycare centres and creches under its control. But, nothing happened. Even after two years, it is clueless even about the actual number of creches operating in the city. Why not present the bylaw before the council? We doubt it all was a face-saving act,” alleged KJ Antony, the opposition leader.

Though a bylaw was prepared under the leadership of welfare committee chairperson A B Sabu, the civic body failed to table it before the council for discussion. As per the bylaw,  accessed by Express, daycare centres should ensure one teacher for every 20 students. The centre should function in a safe building which conforms to rules and regulations. Besides, the caretaker should possess a basic qualification in childcare.

The centre will get a licence based on its compliance with the law. The bylaw also mandates proper sanitation and playground for creches. Ensuring child-friendly toilet, potable water, rest-room, first-aid, maintaining a students’ register based on their age and proper display of name board are the other guidelines. A parents’ committee and monitoring committee should also be set up at the corporation-level, the guidelines suggest.

However, Sabu blames it on the state government. “Corporation can't directly bring such firms under Dangerous & Offensive licence category. The government should intervene in this matter. We brought the issue before the Health Minister when she came to attend an event in Kochi,” said Sabu.As many as 200 creches in the city have submitted the registration details. However, only three firms have received the corporation’s registration certificate.

However, Antony said D&O licence is not required for creches. “A  government notification is essential to clear the bylaw. But, the corporation yet to bring the matter before the council. So how can they approach the government? The bylaw should be discussed and suggestions incorporated. We will raise the issue in the upcoming council,” says Antony.

“Corporation's administration is an utter failure. They failed to make headway in making the creches accountable,” said VP Chandran, secretary, LDF parliamentary party.

The bylaw
As per the bylaw, daycare centres should ensure one teacher for every 20 students
The caretaker should possess a basic qualification in childcare
Proper sanitation facilities must be ensured

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp