Football is back at Fort Kochi, thanks to a local club 

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, the football fraternity in Fort Kochi has been voicing its concerns over lack of playgrounds in the area, adversely affecting the youngsters here. It is under this circumstance that one of the oldest football clubs in the area decided to organise a state-level tournament which will hopefully act as a catalyst for change.

“Nowadays, when you come from Ernakulam to Fort Kochi, you will see posters all along the way against drug use. Many youngsters in our locality are falling prey to these vices. But, good playgrounds where youngsters can play football will solve the problem to a great extent,” said Dinesh Kamat, secretary, State's Club Cochin.

The club, which was established in 1947, has undertaken the responsibility of organising the state sub-junior football championship which is currently underway at the Veli Ground. District teams from across the state are participating in the championship which will go on till July 21. The Parade Ground and the Veli Ground were refurbished during the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup. FIFA had improved the training facilities at the grounds to international standards. However, Kamat feels all the efforts have come to nothing as the grounds are still not being utilised properly.

“The Parade Ground is being used for non-sporting activities which will destroy the facility. We don't have any grounds to play football in Fort Kochi anymore. Due to lack of maintenance, the Parade Ground is in a very poor condition. Only Veli Ground is available for tournaments like these,” Kamat said.

It is the first time that a state-level tournament is being organised in Fort Kochi. “I don't think a state-level tournament has been organised here before this. I think they are doing a commendable job. They are taking care of the visiting teams, looking after the maintenance of the ground and engaging the local youngsters in the organisational activities. This should hopefully act as a boost for the sport in the locality,” said

Ramachandran, a Kerala Football Association official, said.

The club is one of the oldest members affiliated to the Kerala Football Association. However, it is not all smooth sailing for them.“We need sponsors to keep the show running. Even to help organise this tournament, we need sponsors and could use all the support that we could get. I hope people see what we are trying to do here and reach out to us,” Club president Manoj Kumar said.