Home Cities Kochi

Football is back at Fort Kochi, thanks to a local club 

The club, which was established in 1947, has undertaken the responsibility of organising the state sub-junior football championship which is currently underway at the Veli Ground.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A match in progress at Veli Ground

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, the football fraternity in Fort Kochi has been voicing its concerns over lack of playgrounds in the area, adversely affecting the youngsters here. It is under this circumstance that one of the oldest football clubs in the area decided to organise a state-level tournament which will hopefully act as a catalyst for change.

“Nowadays, when you come from Ernakulam to Fort Kochi, you will see posters all along the way against drug use. Many youngsters in our locality are falling prey to these vices. But, good playgrounds where youngsters can play football will solve the problem to a great extent,” said Dinesh Kamat, secretary, State's Club Cochin.

The club, which was established in 1947, has undertaken the responsibility of organising the state sub-junior football championship which is currently underway at the Veli Ground. District teams from across the state are participating in the championship which will go on till July 21. The Parade Ground and the Veli Ground were refurbished during the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup. FIFA had improved the training facilities at the grounds to international standards. However, Kamat feels all the efforts have come to nothing as the grounds are still not being utilised properly.

“The Parade Ground is being used for non-sporting activities which will destroy the facility. We don't have any grounds to play football in Fort Kochi anymore. Due to lack of maintenance, the Parade Ground is in a very poor condition. Only Veli Ground is available for tournaments like these,” Kamat said.

It is the first time that a state-level tournament is being organised in Fort Kochi. “I don't think a state-level tournament has been organised here before this. I think they are doing a commendable job. They are taking care of the visiting teams, looking after the maintenance of the ground and engaging the local youngsters in the organisational activities. This should hopefully act as a boost for the sport in the locality,” said
Ramachandran, a Kerala Football Association official, said.

The club is one of the oldest members affiliated to the Kerala Football Association. However, it is not all smooth sailing for them.“We need sponsors to keep the show running. Even to help organise this tournament, we need sponsors and could use all the support that we could get. I hope people see what we are trying to do here and reach out to us,” Club president Manoj Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fort Kochi Football
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp