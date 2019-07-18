Home Cities Kochi

HC upholds Rs 1 lakh compensation for man who fell in drain

The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by the corporation seeking to quash the Ombudsman’s order.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld the order of the Ombudsman for Local-Self Government institutions directing the Kochi Corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a person who fell into an open drain and sustained injuries.

The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by the corporation seeking to quash the Ombudsman’s order. According to the corporation, Richard Mendus, the victim, is a physically challenged person. The accident took place owing to his physical disability. Hence, the corporation has no responsibility in the accident, the civic body argued.

In the counter-affidavit, Mendus pointed out that the corporation had an obligation to cover the drain. The court observed that the order was passed by the Ombudsman after taking into account all legal circumstances. Therefore, the corporation had not made out any case warranting interference in the case. The court further said the Ombudsman had found that the mandate under Section 30 of the Kerala Municipality Act was not undertaken by the Corporation and it didn’t maintain the drain in proper condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp