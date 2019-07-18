Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation seals 24 shops in Panampilly Nagar

The corporation’s action followed the High Court’s directive to seal unlicensed establishments in the area.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Local Self-Government Minister AC Moideen promised 600 traders of Panampilly Nagar to resolve their issues, the corporation went against the word and sealed 24 shops in the area on Wednesday citing violation of licence norms.

The corporation’s action followed the High Court’s directive to seal unlicensed establishments in the area. Though 64 establishments secured a stay order, 24 shops failed to do so.

“Nearly 24 shops functioning without D&O (Dangerous and Offensive) trade licence were sealed on Wednesday. Re-opening of shops is a violation and if found so, strict action is to be initiated,” said a corporation official.

Though the government had notified Panampilly Nagar as a mixed zone (where commercial operation is allowed), the High Court directed the Kochi Corporation to seal unlicensed business establishments there.
The court had observed that as per the mixed zone notification, business establishments could be permitted only if a car parking area was available as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules.

Meanwhile, the action of the corporation made the residents upset.“We are clueless about the action. If the area can be announced as a mixed zone, what is the point in initiating such a move?” said a resident when asked about the eviction.

