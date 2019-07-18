Home Cities Kochi

Permanent Synod calls for unity within Church

Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Cardinal George Alencherry presided over the Synod.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church’s Permanent Synod, which was held on Monday at Mount Saint Thomas in Kakkanad, has called for unity in yet another intervention to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing revolt by a section of priests belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

“Everyone, in the light of faith should accept the developments and circumstances in connection with executing the Vatican’s decisions in Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese. No one should act against the Church’s unity and discipline,” Fr Antony Thalachelloor, secretary, Syro-Malabar Media Commission, told media persons on Tuesday.

Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Cardinal George Alencherry presided over the Synod. Thrissur Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Thalassery Archbishop Mar George Njaralakat and Palakkad Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath took part in the meeting. The archdiocese’s financial transactions and proceedings for the upcoming Synod were also discussed,” said Fr Antony.

“All priest and laymen should abstain from actions sow the seeds of discord in the Church,” said Fr Anthony.

