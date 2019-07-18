Total rehabilitation of structures needed: Officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst threat of collapse of old structures in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi areas, corporation officials plan to rehabilitate residents from the ramshackle buildings instead of restoring them temporarily.

The authorities are planning to demolish unsafe structures and build new ones in their place as they did in the case of Asraj building which was razed owing to security concerns.

“We have already rehabilitated many people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to the flats built at the site of Asraj building. Many of them are private buildings. So the corporation cannot unilaterally take a decision to demolish and rebuild them. Another issue is the lack of adequate land. We need to build more such high-rise buildings to ensure a safe environment for the residents,” said T K Ashraf, corporation councillor.

However, residents demand the corporation adopt scientific town planning to address the issue. “It’s not just in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, that the problem exists. Other parts of Kochi also lack proper infrastructure development plan. Narrow roads have created ‘blighted areas’ across Kochi. Apart from complete restoration of age-old structures, we need to widen roads so that rescuers can have easy access in case of emergency,” said former mayor K J Sohan. “International town planners should be roped in the Smart City Mission to formulate a development plan. If we go for the usual system of design, nothing is going to change,” said Sohan.