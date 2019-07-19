Cops tighten night vigil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As rain intensified, fear of thieves using it to their advantage for committing burglaries is looming large. In a move to thwart them, city police have stepped up night patrolling. Around 100 theft cases were reported from the city in the first five months. Last year, 301 thefts, 87 auto thefts, 93 burglaries, 61 robberies, 7 dacoities and 214 other thefts were reported.

Adding to the woes of city residents, notorious burglar Muthuselvam is still evading police net. The Tamil Nadu native broke into several business establishments in the city on back-to-back days and decamped with money and gold. A special team was constituted to nab him, but the evasive robber is still at large. City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said 56 control room vehicles were deployed for 24x7 surveillance in the wake of monsoon.

“Besides, the police will specially focus on vulnerable areas. We’re well equipped to handle the situation,” he said. Keltron has been entrusted with the task of implementing the Central Intrusion Monitoring System, a major surveillance project of the Kerala Police in the city. According to officers, with the launch of the highly advanced project, the city would come under foolproof surveillance cover. Police have urged residents to take extra care in ensuring all doors have proper locks. Residents should inform neighbours if they notice any suspicious movements.

Aluva theft: Special probe team expanded

Kochi: As police remain clueless on the culprits who were behind the theft at a house in Aluva in which valuables worth C30 lakh were stolen last week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has been expanded by including 25 members, who are experts in crime investigation. The theft occurred in the house of George Mathew of Seminarypady on GCDA Road. The robbers broke open the backdoor near the riverside last Friday between 6 pm and 11 pm and decamped with valuables. The Aluva East police had registered a case. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik had constituted an SIT led by Aluva DySP and the Aluva East CI as investigating officer.