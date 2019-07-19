'Measures taken to avoid red-tapism in granting building permits'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of an incident wherein an NRI businessman was forced to commit suicide unable to obtain the mandatory permission from Anthoor municipality to open his convention centre, the state government on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it has taken comprehensive steps to avoid red-tapism and bureaucratic intervention in granting building permits and occupancy certificate.

In a counter-affidavit, G Anil Kumar, Under Secretary, Local Self-Government Department submitted that the government has issued strict directives to officials not to cause difficulties to the public in issuing eligible permits and licences.

The government also issued an order fixing a timeline for issuing building plan approvals, inspections to be done and giving final completion and occupancy certificates. It was ordered that construction permit shall be provided within 45 days, and on completion, occupancy certificate should be issued after inspection within seven days.

“For speedy approval of projects costing Rs 100 crore and above, a special committee was constituted with Local Self-Government Secretary as its chairman as per building rules. Government has already instructed to display the building rules on the website of the Town Planning Department, in a simplified manner for public awareness,” the affidavit stated.