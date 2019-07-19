Home Cities Kochi

One diphtheria case confirmed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a case of diphtheria being confirmed on a 12-year-old migrant boy, the Health Department has put the district under high alert. Though the boy, who has been staying at Vazhakulam near Perumbavoor for nearly four months with his parents, had contracted fever from July 1, he was not taken to hospital for treatment. According to health officials, the boy has not taken any preventive vaccination.

After his health condition worsened, the boy was taken to Perumbavur taluk hospital on July 12 with symptoms of severe throat pain. After doctors found symptoms of diphtheria, the boy was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

“After symptoms of diphtheria were found in the patient, the doctor at the taluk hospital made arrangements to admit the boy at the Kalamassery Medical College but the parents took the boy to their house,” said District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan.

Later, health officials reached the boy’s house on Sunday and forced his parents to admit him in hospital. “The boy was shifted to Government Medical College, Kottayam, for better treatment,” said Kuttappan. The boy was confirmed with diphtheria on Wednesday.

Preventive steps

Preventive vaccination for diphtheria was given to 52 people who were in close contact with the patient. Preventive medicines were also given to around 25 people in the locality. “The Health Department has strengthened preventive drive in Vazhakkulam, where the disease was confirmed. Health workers visited 210 houses near the boy’s residence. We will continue with our health drive in the coming days,” said Kuttappan.

Lack of preventive vaccination causes the spread of the disease. “The diphtheria bacteria is present in 3 to 5 percent of those who do not take preventive vaccination. The disease usually spreads through coughing and sneezing,” said Kuttappan.

