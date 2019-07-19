Home Cities Kochi

Waterlogging: Kochi Corporation yet to learn lesson

Corporation’s tardy implementation of pre-monsoon cleaning drive resulted in waterlogging in many parts of the city on Thursday.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher sits in ankle deep water inside the staff room of the SRV High School

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Corporation’s tardy implementation of the pre-monsoon cleaning drive resulted in waterlogging in many parts of the city on Thursday. Though the earlier plan was to complete the drive-by end of May, the corporation’s laid-back attitude delayed cleaning work. Even after monsoon hit state, corporation is still carrying out pre-monsoon cleaning in major canals, which include Thevera-Perandoor canal.

Though corporation officials passed the buck on the contract workers, who staged an indefinite strike for clearing the arrears, for the delay in starting the pre-monsoon drive, CPM-led opposition said lack of planning of ruling council resulted in the waterlogging.

“Waterlogging in the city was not because of the strike but due to lack of planning. There was an inordinate delay in tendering the cleaning work. If the corporation could invite tenders before the election code of conduct came into force, it could have completed the cleaning work by the end of May,” said V P Chandran, CPM councillor.

According to C K Manisankar, former deputy Mayor of Kochi,  lack of planning by civic authorities led to flooding. “During the tenure of Dinesh Mani as mayor, Esteem Developers had prepared a detailed project report to tackle waterlogging in the city. Some recommendations were implemented in West Kochi area. But when the UDF came to power, the report was shelved. If the corporation implements the recommendations, waterlogging can be controlled to a great extent,” said Manisankar.

However, Mayor Soumini Jain told Express that flooding was caused due to high tide. “The rise of water level in major canals is due to rain and high tide. Silt removal from drains was completed nearly a month ago. Silt removal is going on only in major canals and it is almost in the final stages,” said Mayor.

She said instruction has been given to health and engineering wings to carry out drainage clearing work.
“Since cleaning along small drainages were completed nearly a month ago, silt got deposited in some parts of the city,” said the Mayor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water logging Kochi Corporation monsoon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp