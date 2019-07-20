Construction of Vyttila flyover resumes 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending the uncertainty over any chances of an indefinite strike, work of Vyttila flyover resumed on Friday. The contractor, Sreedhanya Constructions, which threatened to go on an indefinite strike on non-payment of dues said they have withdrawn their plans for such a move after Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) gave in-principle nod to the revised estimate concerning the main bridge’s changed alignment.

It was at a meeting held at Thiruvananthapuram the other day that the contractor reached a consensus with PWD authorities. They said KIIFB authorities have assured them the fund would be released soon. According to contractors, the pending dues amount to Rs 18 crore while PWD sources said it was only Rs 10 crore.

Contractors also said they hope the flyover work would be completed by the end of this year.