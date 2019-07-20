Home Cities Kochi

SOS: Kochi City Police to respond in 6 minutes

The Kochi City Police have set a promising target of six minutes quick response time for reaching the person who makes a distress call by dialling 100 or 112.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have set a promising target of six minutes quick response time for reaching the person who makes a distress call by dialling 100 or 112. To achieve the target, the police vehicles are now equipped with Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) technology so that cops can attend any emergency in Kochi city limits.

According to S T Suresh Kumar, ACP Control Room, when an emergency call is received, the alert is passed through MDT to all police control room vehicles located close to the place from the distress call. “MDT is designed for providing immediate information to the Control Room vehicles. There are tabs in the police vehicles to connect with Control Room using MDT. After attending calls through MDT, each movement of the vehicle is tracked from the Control Room and specific information is provided.

The team diverted to attend the situation has to report every action they took after reaching the location,” he said. Currently, there are 23 vehicles with Control Room which are equipped with MDT. Thirty-three other vehicles belonging to police stations, Highway Patrol and Pink Patrol also have MDT system. 

