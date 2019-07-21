Home Cities Kochi

51 Thuruthy Colony families to get title deeds

The decade long wait of Thuruthy Colony residents for their title deeds ended on Saturday with the Corporation council deciding to approve them.

Published: 21st July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decade long wait of Thuruthy Colony residents for their title deeds ended on Saturday with the Corporation council deciding to approve them. The deeds have been pending since 2005 due to technical and legal issues. 

As per the decision, as many as 51 families in the colony will get the title deeds. “Recently a meeting was held in this regard and a tehsildar was entrusted to confirm the ownership details of the land,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

“As per the report, 51 families from the colony had no legal issues in getting the deeds. We are ready to give the NOC,” she said.

Mayor also said the remaining 13 families which were recently added to the list will get the title deeds once they submit the ownership details. 

“Town planning committee has been appointed to look into the matter,” the mayor said. 

Meanwhile, both the ruling and the opposition came in support of the colony residents. They unanimously demanded the title deeds for the families who were also present to hear the landmark decision. 

“The government can provide the title deeds with the NOC letter from the Corporation,” added the mayor.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thuruthy Colony
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp