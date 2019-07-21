51 Thuruthy Colony families to get title deeds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decade long wait of Thuruthy Colony residents for their title deeds ended on Saturday with the Corporation council deciding to approve them. The deeds have been pending since 2005 due to technical and legal issues.

As per the decision, as many as 51 families in the colony will get the title deeds. “Recently a meeting was held in this regard and a tehsildar was entrusted to confirm the ownership details of the land,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

“As per the report, 51 families from the colony had no legal issues in getting the deeds. We are ready to give the NOC,” she said.

Mayor also said the remaining 13 families which were recently added to the list will get the title deeds once they submit the ownership details.

“Town planning committee has been appointed to look into the matter,” the mayor said.



Meanwhile, both the ruling and the opposition came in support of the colony residents. They unanimously demanded the title deeds for the families who were also present to hear the landmark decision.



“The government can provide the title deeds with the NOC letter from the Corporation,” added the mayor.