Birthday celebrations turn tragic as youth goes missing in sea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A birthday celebration turned tragic after youth went missing in the sea at Vasco Square near Kamalakkadavu in Fort Kochi in the early hours on Saturday. The person has been identified as Ranish, 27, of Amaravathy in Fort Kochi.

According to police, a group of five, including three foreigners who were staying at a homestay run by Ranish, arrived at the beach shortly after Friday midnight to celebrate his birthday.

Ranish went missing in the sea sometime in the night following which the others approached the police and lodged a petition. The Fire and Rescue Services and the scuba team of a diving school at Fort Kochi, local divers and the Coastal Police have been searching for him since Saturday morning. However, the search was suspended due to strong currents following the low tide.