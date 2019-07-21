Home Cities Kochi

Birthday celebrations turn tragic as youth goes missing in sea

A birthday celebration turned tragic after a youth went missing in the sea at Vasco Square near Kamalakkadavu in Fort Kochi in the early hours on Saturday.

Published: 21st July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A birthday celebration turned tragic after youth went missing in the sea at Vasco Square near Kamalakkadavu in Fort Kochi in the early hours on Saturday. The person has been identified as Ranish, 27, of Amaravathy in Fort Kochi.

According to police, a group of five, including three foreigners who were staying at a homestay run by Ranish, arrived at the beach shortly after Friday midnight to celebrate his birthday. 

Ranish went missing in the sea sometime in the night following which the others approached the police and lodged a petition. The Fire and Rescue Services and the scuba team of a diving school at Fort Kochi, local divers and the Coastal Police have been searching for him since Saturday morning. However, the search was suspended due to strong currents following the low tide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp