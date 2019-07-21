Kochi on high alert as 3 dams remain open

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has been put on high alert after the water level in its two rivers considerably increased as the shutters of Malankara, Bhoothathankettu and Poringalkuthu dams were kept open on Saturday. Compared to the previous day, the water level in the Periyar and Moovattupuzha rivers increased at an alarming pace. The authorities have warned the residents living on the banks of the rivers to stay alert.

The heavy downpour also threw the normal life in the city out of gear. Several parts of the city’s main arteries submerged on Saturday bringing the traffic to a halt during the busy hours. Even the arterial roads were congested with the vehicles taking a diversion from the main routes to escape the traffic clog. Kakkanad, Kaloor, Kadavanthara, Vyttila, Edappally, Aluva, Kundannoor and MG Road bore the brunt of the traffic congestion during the day.

The IMD issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam on Sunday and Yellow alert for the next two days. “The district administration has taken all the steps to avoid any kind of untoward situation. Apart from the 24-hour control room, we have directed all the village officers and tehsildars to monitor the situation,” said S Suhas, District Collector.

Meanwhile, the Chellanam residents could heave a sigh of relief as the sea remained stable on Saturday. Around 100 houses in the Chellanam area were affected on Friday with the high tidal waves pounding the houses.

“The geo-bags installed along the stretch are completely damaged. A permanent solution is necessary to deal with such a crisis,” said Jimson, a resident.