Accused who escaped from court lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police on Saturday arrested a theft accused who was absconding after escaping from the court room at Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on July 3.

According to the police, Asif Sulaiman, 26, of Mundanpalam near Thrikkakkara, was the first accused in a motorcycle theft case registered by the Ernakulam Central Police Station in February. Arrest warrant was issued against him for not turning up before court after summoning more than three times. On July 3, Asif who came along with his advocate ran out of the court room after the Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody. Following the incident, another case was registered against him.

According to police, several drug and snatching cases were registered against him in various police stations in the district. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.