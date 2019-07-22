Beach corridor project in limbo

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: The Beach Corridor project, conceived by the Tourism  Department around two years ago, has hit a major roadblock. The project proposed to develop beaches in the district, on the lines of Goa, is in limbo due to various technical issues.
The project was given clearance in 2017 and funds were granted to develop nine small and big beaches from Vypeen to Munnambam. 

Recently, Vypeen MLA S Sharma took up the matter in the Assembly. The Tourism Department submitted a detailed answer to the query. It said: “Land for the project was received only at Munnambam and Puthuvypeen beach. The  Harbour Engineering Department was selected as the project implementation agency in 2017.  An amount of `91 lakh was released for the same. At Munnambam, parking facility has been developed. Though the work on the walkway was started, it could not be completed due to local protest,” it stated.

“Similarly, though the funds for development work at Puthuvypeen was okayed, clearance from the Port Trust is pending.  Same with Chappa beach at Malipuram. The land for project implementation at Njarackkal and Nayarambalam has not been acquired yet. Coastal Regulation Zone clearance and building permit for construction work are yet to be received  though technical sanction has been granted by the government,” the report stated.
A Tourism Department official said the project is likely to be delayed or dropped due to these technical issues.

“As of now, a decision has been taken to conduct infrastructure development works complying with CRZ norms. However, there are several other issues as some of these beaches are located in sensitive places. The project may have to be altered or the department may be forced to scrap it,” an officer said.
Ernakulam, one of the most visited districts in the state by domestic and foreign tourists, is yet to tap the potential of its vast coastline and beaches.
 Though beaches like Cherai and Kuzhipilly witness a large number of tourist arrivals, the infrastructure and amenities at these beaches are still limited.

