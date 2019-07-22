Home Cities Kochi

Downpour on; one killed in wall collapse

Several houses damaged in Kumbalangi and Kalady following heavy rain and strong winds

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

With motorists discarding the zebra crossing rule, a family struggles to cross the Edappally-Kalamassery road during heavy rain and traffic on Sunday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Torrential rain that has been lashing the district for the last five days continued on Sunday. One person died after a wall collapsed at Vachakkal near Edavanakkad in the district on Sunday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Thankavelu, 32, a native of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, and a resident of Pavakkulam in Kaloor. Thankavelu was involved in the repairing of a wall at Vachakkal when the mishap occurred around 2.30 pm.

Several houses were damaged in Kumbalangi and Kalady following heavy winds and rain. In one such incident, the house of Madathilparambil Subrahmanian at Yordhanapuram in Kalady was completely destroyed around 4 pm on Sunday. Sudheesh, Subrahmanian’s son, was the only one present at the time and had to run out of the house to save himself. Several houses were partially damaged in the area as heavy rains continued. 

Meanwhile, the water level in the Periyar recorded a dip of 3.1 m on Sunday. The district administration is keeping caution following the sounding of yellow alert in the district. Collector S Suhas has reviewed the situation. A decision on declaring holiday for schools will be taken only on the basis of reports by the tahsildars concerned, officials said. 
A review meeting will be held to assess disaster preparedness at Muvattupuzha municipality conference hall at 9.30 am on Monday. 

Comments

