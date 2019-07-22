Home Cities Kochi

Fancy number plates keep cops guessing

Last week, a two-wheeler rider who violated traffic rules left the city traffic police scrambling.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Last week, a two-wheeler rider who violated traffic rules left the city traffic police scrambling. They had failed to read the two-wheeler's altered number plate. Even the CCTV footage was to no avail. 
It seems the police are finding it difficult to track errant riders/drivers who have allegedly tampered with their number plates to avoid detection by the enforcement agencies.

Following this, the City Traffic Police (West) conducted a special drive in the city to identify the vehicles sporting fancy number plates. Around 30 vehicles were caught in this drive. “Most of the offenders were two-wheeler riders. Majority of the two-wheelers caught had no number plates in the front. In many cases the riders had fixed the number plates below the seats thus blocking visibility,” said Traffic (West) CI P H Ibrahim. 

According to him, modification of the two-wheelers, sporting fancy lights, and stylish horns were the other offences. 

Police officers said use of fancy fonts, photos, special characters, and wordings were the popular violations seen in Kochi. Crash guards and other additional fittings blocking visibility of the rear number plates in heavy duty vehicles was also a violation.

“Four-wheelers, mainly cars were also found violating the number plate norms. Everyday about 30 vehicles are being fined for this violation,” said Ibrahim. He added, the drive against fancy number plate was continuing in the city. A fine up to `5,000 will be levied on motorists with such number plates.
The officers are of the view that the menace would end with the implementation of the proposed high-security registration number plates in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
two-wheeler rider CCTV footage
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp