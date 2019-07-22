Home Cities Kochi

Fever in children could indicate multiple afflictions

Fever by itself is not a disease; rather it is a symptom. It is defined as an underarm temperature of 37.5 degrees celsius and higher.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Mrinal Sivadasan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fever by itself is not a disease; rather it is a symptom. It is defined as an underarm temperature of 37.5 degrees celsius and higher. The temperature increases because of chemicals, called cytokines, which are produced in the body in response to an invasion from a microorganism, malignancy or other intruders. 
Fever may be caused by infectious diseases, heatstroke, dehydration, brain disorder, some types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, blood transfusion or certain medications. 

Dr Mrinal Sivadasan

If your child is younger than 3 months of age and has a fever, you should call your health care provider immediately. Difficulty in waking up, inconsolable crying, poor feeding, stiff neck, tense abdomen, recurrent vomiting and decreased urine output are some of the symptoms found in toddlers. A doctor needs to be consulted if your child is younger than 2 years and has a fever lasting more than 24 hours.  

Treat your child’s fever with antipyretic like paracetamol, the child may show abnormal behavior or talk strangely due to reduced mentation. Seizures can occur during fever in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. If your child had a febrile seizure, there is a chance that the seizure may occur again; hence fever needs to be controlled. A febrile seizure does not imply that your child will have long term neurological issue or seizure disorder. Aspirin should not be given to control fever because it is associated with a serious, potentially fatal disease, called Reye syndrome.

Excess clothing will cause the temperature to rise by trapping heat. Hence the child should be dressed lightly. 

Encourage your child to drink plenty of fluids. Bath may be avoided especially if your child has a cough in addition. The child should be cleaned by sponging with warm water. Coldwater should be avoided because it induces shivering and this, in turn, increases temperature. 

Localising symptoms help in localising the body systems affected by the infection. For example symptoms like nasal discharge and cough suggest infection of nasal, paranasal sinuses. Watery discharge from nose or eyes mostly suggests a viral infection. 
Cough with wet sound may suggest a lung infection (pneumonia). Symptoms like vomiting, stomach pain

or loose stools suggest infection of the gut. Prevention of dehydration is important by using oral rehydration solution. Painful urination suggests urinary tract infection needing antibiotics after taking urinary culture. 

Dr Mrinal Sivadasan is a consultant neonatologist at SUT Hospital, Pattom. (The views expressed by the author are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fever Mrinal Sivadasan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp