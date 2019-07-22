Home Cities Kochi

Finding rhythm of life will solve problems like water scarcity: Mihir Shah

The changing climatic conditions and problems such as water scarcity or surplus of it in the form of a flood are all due to the loss of rhythm of life.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The changing climatic conditions and problems such as water scarcity or surplus of it in the form of a flood are all due to the loss of rhythm of life. This all-encompassing truth was shared by Mihir Shah, a former member of the Planning Commission and the head of several committees on water reforms. He was in Kochi to deliver the first Sujathadevi Memorial Lecture at Maharaja’s College on Sunday. 

Paying tribute to the memory of Sujathadevi and the work she undertook to protect the environment, especially her contributions to the Silent Valley protection movement, Shah said, “I named the lecture ‘The Rhythm of Life’ taking inspiration from the Sahitya Akademi award-winning book by Sujathadevi titled ‘In Quest of the Rhythm of Forest’. We have lost this very rhythm and hence are finding ourselves at the crux of a very big problem.”

Regaining this rhythm will go a long way in solving the problems associated with water, he said. According to Shah, besides the rhythm, another facet that one needs to keep in mind, while formulating policies or plans with anything associated with nature, is to keep in mind its finitude. “Policies made without keeping in mind the finitude always leads to bigger problems,” he said, while highlighting the issue surrounding Narmada Dam and the dangers of going ahead with the interlinking of the Himalayan rivers with the peninsular ones.

According to him, major scientific research has been undertaken by national and international scientists on the pros and cons of interlinking rivers. “All studies have pin-pointed dangers. According to the studies, if the project is carried out, it will have an adverse effect on the monsoon cycle of the subcontinent,” he said. 

Taking a dig at the self-importance shown by engineers and fellow economists, Shah said, “These group of people think ‘why to let freshwater go waste by allowing it to flow into the ocean’. But it is this very process that starts the entire monsoon process. When the freshwater from the rivers mixes with the sea, a difference in the salinity level leads to a rise in its surface temperature. This, in turn, leads to a variation in pressure over the ocean.” The low pressure thus created leads to an atmospheric depression which, in turn, kickstarts monsoon.

According to Shah, if rivers are linked, the very existence of life on the subcontinent will be under threat. “Same happens when dams and water drawing structures are built without considering the finitude,” he said. According to him, a state that has a population of 33 million has around seven million wells. “This itself highlights the tremendous pressure the groundwater table is under in Kerala. Also, since the recharging capacity of the crystalline rock structure, which comprises the geology of Kerala, is very slow, water shortage becomes very evident,” said Shah. 

Also, the many dams built on rivers too don’t help when it comes to recharging the groundwater, he said. “Take the case of Chalakkudy river. There are around six dams on the river which covers grasslands, hills and is one of the very few rivers of Kerala with relics of riparian vegetation in substantial level,” he said. However, with water being trapped in dams, the lower regions are fighting water scarcity since there is not enough water to seep underground and recharge the aquifers. 

“In Western countries, dams are being decommissioned or being destroyed. So, why can’t we adopt a similar policy? Also, improper management of dams will cause issues like the one faced by Kerala last year,” he added. 

