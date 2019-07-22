Kailas Menon pays musical tribute to Gireesh Puthenchery through Finals

By Express News Service

Music director Kailas Menon has paid a musical tribute to his mentor, the late music veteran Gireesh Puthenchery, through a song titled Manju Kaalam in the upcoming sports-drama Finals.

The track, created from lyrics penned by Gireesh before his passing, has vocals by Srinivas. The lyrical video was presented by director Ranjith.

Kailas Menon

A seven-time Kerala State award winner, Gireesh was known for composing the most number of evergreen songs in Malayalam and is an essential part of many Malayalis’ playlists. His breakthrough film was Johnnie Walker, whose track Shanthamee Rathriyil has now become iconic.

His other memorable works include Ponnambili Pottum Thottu (from No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North), Karutha Penne (from Thenmavin Kombath), and Harimuraleeravam (from Aaraam Thampuran).

Finals, starring Rajisha Vijayan, revolves around a cycling champion who represents India at the 2020 Olympics.

The Arun PR directorial is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju under his banner Maniyanpilla Raju Productions.

Recently, the makers had released a track sung by Priya Varrier, who is making her singing debut through the film. Finals will arrive in theatres as an Onam release.