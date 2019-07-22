Home Cities Kochi

Karukunnu parishioners stage dharna in front of Major Archbishop’s House

According to parishioners, 2.38 acres owned by the parish were encroached by priests of the MCBS Congregation. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:13 AM

Parishioners of St Joseph’s Church, Karukunnu, protesting in front of the Major Archbishop’s House in Kochi on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parishioners of St Joseph’s Church, Karukunnu, near Aluva, staged a dharna in front of the Major Archbishop’s House in Ernakulam on Sunday to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in resolving the dispute over parish property. According to parishioners, 2.38 acres owned by the parish were encroached by priests of the MCBS Congregation. 
The plot was donated by Thaliath Kochouseph, a resident of Varappuzha, in the early 1960s to St Mary’s Church in Alangad so that a church can be built in Karukunnu as its substation. 

In the 1960s, the Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament (MCBS) requested the Archdiocese to allot them a plot, where they can construct a building to house their seminarians studying in St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Mangalapuzha, in Aluva. Subsequently, they were allowed to construct a building on land belonging to Karukunnu parish. “Our church controls only 90 cents while the rest of the plot has been encroached by the congregation. They have no documents to claim that the property belongs to them,” said Tony Varghese, a parishioner of St Joseph’s Church. 

“In 2017, the congregation filed a case in the High Court staking claim over the land and a commission was formed to submit a detailed report on the issue. During the hearing on Wednesday, we expect a verdict favourable to us based on the commission report,” said Sabu Kudukulam, another parishioner. 
On Sunday, a discussion was held with Vicar General Fr Jose Puthiyedath. However, the parishioners were dissatisfied. “We want the Archdiocese to find a solution to the problem. Since the property is in dispute, they are awaiting the court verdict,” said Sabu. 

Over 200 parishioners, including women and children, took part in the protest. Johny Menacherry presided over the dharna, which was inaugurated by Shaju Karottukunnel. Earlier, to show their protest, the parishioners had closed the Sunday school. 

