Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro: Trial run on Maharaja’s Ground-Thykoodam stretch begins

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) started trial run on the Maharaja’s College Ground - Thykoodam stretch on Sunday.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A metro train passes through the cantiliver bridge above the South Railway station track during the first part of the trial run on the stretch between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) started trial run on the Maharaja’s College Ground - Thykoodam stretch on Sunday. The test run’s first part was conducted from Maharaja’s College Ground to Ernakulam South Junction, where the balanced cantilever bridge is located. Kochi Metro officials said the trial run would be conducted up to the bridge for two more days and it would be extended to Thykoodam later. There are five news stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam - on this stretch.

On Sunday, one train was used for the trial run which began at 7 am. It started with a speed limit of 5 kmph. KMRL authorities are planning to open the stretch by Onam.

“Two bridges are connecting the tracks in the upcoming stretch - one is the balanced cantilever at Ernakulam South and the other one is at Vyttila Jn. Various tests are scheduled to be undertaken to analyse the bridges’ strength. On Monday, two trains are to be used for conducting trial runs. The trains contain sandbags to match the weight of passengers. Trial runs are likely to continue till the commissioning of the new stretch,” according to a KMRL officer.

The officer said the balanced cantilever bridge at Ernakulam South is considered a modern-day engineering marvel. Built over railway lines, it was completed in two years and 11 months at a cost of Rs 58 crore. “It is a very important structure. During the trial run, the train is to be kept at the cantilever bridge for 24 hours and assessment based on various parameters are to be conducted,” said the officer.
The rolling stock and track test are to be done during the test run. A compatibility test is to be carried out in the coming days. “We are hopeful of opening the stretch either during Onam season or before it,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd Trial run Maharaja’s College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp