Kochi Metro: Trial run on Maharaja’s Ground-Thykoodam stretch begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) started trial run on the Maharaja’s College Ground - Thykoodam stretch on Sunday. The test run’s first part was conducted from Maharaja’s College Ground to Ernakulam South Junction, where the balanced cantilever bridge is located. Kochi Metro officials said the trial run would be conducted up to the bridge for two more days and it would be extended to Thykoodam later. There are five news stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam - on this stretch.

On Sunday, one train was used for the trial run which began at 7 am. It started with a speed limit of 5 kmph. KMRL authorities are planning to open the stretch by Onam.

“Two bridges are connecting the tracks in the upcoming stretch - one is the balanced cantilever at Ernakulam South and the other one is at Vyttila Jn. Various tests are scheduled to be undertaken to analyse the bridges’ strength. On Monday, two trains are to be used for conducting trial runs. The trains contain sandbags to match the weight of passengers. Trial runs are likely to continue till the commissioning of the new stretch,” according to a KMRL officer.

The officer said the balanced cantilever bridge at Ernakulam South is considered a modern-day engineering marvel. Built over railway lines, it was completed in two years and 11 months at a cost of Rs 58 crore. “It is a very important structure. During the trial run, the train is to be kept at the cantilever bridge for 24 hours and assessment based on various parameters are to be conducted,” said the officer.

The rolling stock and track test are to be done during the test run. A compatibility test is to be carried out in the coming days. “We are hopeful of opening the stretch either during Onam season or before it,” said the officer.