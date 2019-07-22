Home Cities Kochi

Mounting anger of faithful forces Fr Valanmanal to cancel Australian retreat

However, after several attempts, Fr Valanmanal could not be reached over phone. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mounting ire of the Australian Catholic community forced Fr Dominic Valanmanal, an Idukki-based preacher, to cancel his retreat, which was scheduled to take place at Melbourne in September. After he was denied permission to conduct retreats in three countries, including Australia, this month after he delivered a controversial sermon, sources revealed that the priest has cancelled all his international tours this year. 

Fr Valanmanal, a priest of the Syro Malabar Church and director of Marian Retreat Centre, Anakkara, Idukki, courted controversy while delivering a sermon during a retreat in which he said those who commit adultery, engage in homosexuality or watch porn are at risk of having kids with autism and hyperactivity. The video clip of his sermon went viral on social media, inviting criticism from all quarters.

Pala native Binoy Zacharia, who resides in Australia, is one among those who led the campaign to stop Fr Valanmanal’s tour. Being the father of an autistic 12-year-old boy, the priest’s comments were very saddening for Binoy. “He claims to be an autism specialist. How long can he fool the faithful, who still have faith in his retreats? He is misleading all the faithful,” Binoy told Express. 

Bishop Bosco Puthur of the Syro Malabar Eparchy for Australia and New Zealand had invited Fr Valanmanal to conduct the retreat at Philip Island, Australia. In the absence of Fr Valanmanal,  Fr Xavier Khan Vattayil, director of Sehion Ministries in Palakkad, has been roped in to lead the retreat. 
Around 1,250 faithful signed the online petition as part of the campaign. “This is not just about religious activities, it is a community issue. The Church is maintaining silence on the extreme views of its priests. What will be our children’s future if the priests pass such ‘outrageous’ comments?” said Linton Thomas, a member of the Catholic community of Melbourne and a social worker. 

Earlier the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary (RCDC) in Canada and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Dublin in Ireland had withdrawn their invitation to Fr Valanmanal to conduct retreats following his controversial sermon. 

“Marian Retreat Centre cancelled all its scheduled international trips for this year. But healing retreats by Fr Valanmanal are to continue in Kerala,” said a source. The authorities of Marian Retreat Centre had earlier refuted the comments saying the video uploaded was  fabricated. However, after several attempts, Fr Valanmanal could not be reached over phone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian Catholic community Fr Dominic Valanmanal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp