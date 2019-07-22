Spotlight on migrant population as diphtheria case causes concern

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The diphtheria case confirmed in a 12-year-old migrant boy in Perumbavoor has brought Health Department’s focus back on migrant population as many serious diseases such as malaria and leprosy, which were once wiped out from the state, are making a comeback.

The unhygienic condition in which migrants live in the state is definitely creating health hazards, an expert said.

With over 25 lakh migrant labourers living in state, authorities should take a close look at their pathetic living conditions, especially lack of sanitary facilities, the expert said.

Binoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said there are two major tasks before the health authorities – Communicating with them and visiting them during peak working hours. “We have migrants speaking Hindi, Oriya, Assamese, Bengali and Nepali. Communicating with them on health and hygiene-related issues in their own language is difficult. Health officials visit the camps, but the visiting time is a problem. Whenever the team visits their camp, most of them might have gone for work,” said Binoy.

In the present case, lack of immunisation was found to be the cause of diphtheria.

Rajeev Sadanandan, former health secretary, said diphtheria is under control as immunisation rate is high in Kerala. However when the vaccination rate dips, chances of reappearance of the disease become high. “We cannot blame migrants alone for that,” Rajeev Sadanandan said.

“Campaigns against vaccination by fundamentalists and naturopaths in the state were successful to an extent in influencing some people. This will, in turn, reduce immunisation rate in the state paving way for the bacteria to spread to vulnerable sections. All people will be safe only if more than 95 percent of target groups is immunised,” he said.