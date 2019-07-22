Take on a leadership role by drawing inspiration from legends of community: Venu Rajamony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brahmins ought to draw inspiration from Nobel Laureate CV Raman, legendary poet Bharathiyar and music maestro Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar to strive for regaining the community’s glory, said Venu Rajamony, India’s Ambassador to The Netherlands. He was inaugurating the valedictory function of Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet here on Sunday.

“These stalwarts from our community have contributed immensely to the development of India. Drawing inspiration from the legends, we should develop great minds in science, literature, politics, and music. Brahmins should lead the country from the front,” he said. According to him, the community should come out of its gloomy past.

“We are not responsible for the practices like the caste system. Some people still blame us for suchpractices. We should come out of such discouragements and bad reputations. We should face the society with confidence and should tell themof our contributions to the country,” he said.

Stressing the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship qualities among youngsters in the community, he urged the community to adopt modern technology.

“Brahmins’ roots are in agraharams, so we should encourage our children to learn Vedas. But we should also let them use modern technology, including computer and mobile applications, to instil leadership and entrepreneurship qualities. The community should also use social media and Internet to teach our youth about the contributions of the legends in the community,” he said.

He further said the community should give importance to women empowerment.

”Earlier, women were sidelined in our community. The practices that sidelined the women in the community should not be discontinued. We should move forward with the changes in society, where women play an important role. Our focus should not only be on the development of our community, but we should also give importance to the development of society,” he said.

Karimpuzha Raman, president of Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS), presided over the function. He said a strong team with the participation of the Tamil Brahmins across the world will be developed to improve the quality of life of the people in the community. Supreme Court advocate C S Vaidyanathan, KBS general secretary N V Sivaramakrishnan, KBS treasurer K V Vasudevan, women’s wing state president N V Pushpa were present. Earlier, a session on women empowerment was held. Madras High Court Judge Anita Sumanth and Sandhya Prakash, MD of the Beacon EST, Dubai, attended the session.