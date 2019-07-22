‘The Soul of Truth’ released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2015, when Shaji Madathil penned ‘Paathirappaattile Thennilaapakshikal’, a fictional account of a man who died on foreign soil, it earned him a mention in the Limca Book of Records for its 3D cover.

The book, which revolves around the sudden death of the young protagonist in Bahrain, the transport of his body to his native Kerala and the 41 nights Uthaman’s soul spends with his body and loved ones, earned Shaji accolades.

Four years later, the English version of the work is out. Translated by Jessy Skaria, the book titled ‘The Soul of Truth’ captures the original in its entirety without compromising on its essence. The function to mark the launch of the book was held recently in Kochi.

Shaji Madathil had donated the whole royalty of his Malayalam novel to the palliative care unit at Anwar Hospital in Aluva. He has now pledged a share of the royalty from the sales of ‘The Soul of Truth’ to the Carmel Old Age Home at Varapuzha.