Watch what you eat during monsoon

 A hot cup of tea along with some crunchy pakoras are what most of us crave for as the rain god smiles.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: A hot cup of tea along with some crunchy pakoras are what most of us crave for as the rain god smiles. When the weather turns on the pangs of hunger, one covets all sorts of sizzling fried snacks. But how advisable is this? Is munching on fried food recommended during monsoon?
Being the season of not only water-borne diseases but also allergies, infections and indigestion problems, doctors and nutritionists opine that the best way to maintain wellness during the rainy season is to opt for a light diet with salads, rice gruel, vegetables and home-cooked food. 

“The body is more susceptible to health issues at this time of the year as immunity is at a low. So, it is better to eat less oily food and consume light meals. Rice gruel and vegetarian diet would be a perfect choice,” said Dhanya Bhaskaran, a doctor with Dhathri Ayurveda Hospital and Panchakarma Centre. 
Rice, wheat, barley and herbs are the ideal food constituents this season. They provide all the essential nutrients needed. And the practice of having Karkidaka kanji (rice gruel) prepared with herbs also helps in boosting the energy. “The rice gruel prepared in this month is a mixture of all the essential herbs and cereals the body requires. Therefore, it helps to regain energy,” says Dhanya.

Raw vegetables, salads and fruits

Though it is recommended to follow a vegetarian diet, it is also important to not go for leafy greens and non-seasonal fruits as there are high chances of them getting infected by germs in the damp weather. The recommended veggies are snake gourd, pointed gourd, cluster beans, cucumber, capsicum, bitter gourd, carrot and onions. One could also increase the intake of ginger and turmeric while cooking as they are immunity boosters. 

“A perfect balance of carbohydrates, proteins and nutrients essential for the body could be received from a green salad. Also, consuming sprouts is good for health during this period,” says Shiny Justine, a nutritionist. Among the fruits, jamuns, pomegranates, apples, chikoos, bananas and papayas can be included in the diet.

