Waterlogging: Height of seven culverts to be reduced at Mulavukadu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent waterlogging on the Mulavukadu service road, the height of the seven culverts located along the path will be reduced.

Announcing the decision after visiting the service road construction site on Container Road, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said that measures will be taken soon to resolve the issues faced by the residents at Mulavukadu during the rainy season.

“The steps to reduce the height of culverts will be taken soon. The unscientific construction of drains is another reason for the waterlogging. The service road will offer proper connectivity to the islands,” he said.

The residents told the Collector that the rainwater was getting to their houses even with slightest of showers.

“Even snakes are entering the houses through the water. The chances for an epidemic outbreak is also high. Another issue is the lack of adequate street lights,” one of the residents said.

The Collector assured them that the lights will be installed as soon as the National Highways Authority of India gave its permission.