At the higher level of the mind 

 The ninth conference on metaphysics and politics, organised by the Backwaters Collective, will be inaugurated on July 25 at 3 pm at the Le Meridien, Kochi.

K R Meera

KOCHI: The ninth conference on metaphysics and politics, organised by the Backwaters Collective, will be inaugurated on July 25 at 3 pm at the Le Meridien, Kochi. The formal session will start the next day at 9.30 am and will continue till the evening of July 28. 

Participants include social scientists such as Ashish Nandy, cultural activist Ganesh Devy, academicians Vinay Lal and V Devika, novelist K R Meera, media personality Sashi Kumar, poet Anitha Thampi and artist Radha Gomati.  

A specially-curated Sufi concert, ‘Nool’, will also be part of this year’s conference. This year’s concerts will have Shabnam Virmani and Mir Mukhtiyar Ali performing on July 27 and 28, as a precursor to a global concert series.  

At the inaugural ceremony, there will also be a launch of a global music concert project by singer T M Krishna. As a beginning, Krishna is curating the works of Sree Narayana Guru in three languages: Tamil, Malayalam and Sanskrit. The first concert, based on these poems, will be performed in the first week of November at Mumbai. 

“Backwaters Collective, Uru Art Harbour and Sree Narayana Mandira Samiti in Mumbai aim to recover and curate poetic works of mystics in South Asia and beyond, which has not been brought forward by mainstream scholarship and thus expand the work done on visionaries from the traditions of popular metaphysics in the region,” says artist Riyas Komu, a member of the core group of the collective as well as the founder/director of Uru Art Harbour. 

The seminar is also an attempt to create a platform for original thinking on a global level. And has several objectives. “Firstly, its core members and many of the participants are seriously interested in the life and thought of Sree Narayana Guru,” says Riyas. “Secondly, we are interested in reviving a different notion of metaphysics, which is now no longer studied in philosophy departments and in understanding its conjuncture with politics. Thirdly, we want to see how the intellectual, spiritual, cultural and religious resources of Indian civilisation might be used to think creatively and productively about the world’s problems.

Fourthly, we will look at some of the principal trajectories of modern Indian thought, as encountered, for example, in the writings or works of Mahatma Gandhi, Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramana Maharishi, or academic philosophers such as S Radhakrishnan, J Mohanty, T M P Mahadevan or T R V  Murty.”  

A selection of the papers from the first few conferences was put together in a book and published as ‘India and the Unthinkable: Backwaters Collective on Metaphysics and Politics I’ by Oxford University Press. This volume was co-edited by Roby Rajan and Vinay Lal.  Volume II in the series Metaphysics & Politics- India and Civilisational Futures, edited by Vinay Lal is scheduled for release on July 25 during the inaugural ceremony. 

