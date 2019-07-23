Home Cities Kochi

Brace up for desi version of solar car race next year

Santhosh Thannikat, a responsible tourism consultant, is the brain behind the race that covers 3,000 km

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A solar car that took part in the World Solar Challenge held in Australia

By Anu Kuruvilla  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not many know that solar car manufacturers from around the world are vying with each other for the past 30 years at the World Solar Challenge held in Australia. Taking a page out of the Aussie event, Kochi-based Santhosh Thannikat, a responsible tourism consultant who has been to the challenge as a volunteer, has come up with a desi version which will be held next year. “The Indian version of the race will cover 3,000-plus kilometres from Palakkad IIT to Jammu IIT,” said Santhosh. 

According to him, the objective of the race is to bring academics, industry and the researchers together to develop viable cars. “Imagine a country, which has around three million engineering students studying in more than 10,000 engineering colleges, besides IITs and the NITs, not having a competing presence in the World Solar Challenge,” he said.

“Of the entire population of engineers in the world, around 25 per cent are from India. But when it comes to innovation and development of new products, countries like South Korea take the cake,” he said.  
With the Central Government promoting electric vehicles, the country has become a magnet for foreign players in the sector, he added. 

“The government is trying to promote the concept of 'Make in India'. But the engineers in the country lack the skill to come up with products that can compete with the ones made in China, the US and Germany. In 10 years the people benefiting from the e-vehicle boom in India will be either the Western or South Asian countries,” he said. According to him, the Solar Challenge aims to rectify it. 

Solar challenges are conducted everywhere in the world. But the toughest one is the Australian challenge. Teams from all over the world participate in the event which has very tough criterions that need to be satisfied. While designing the car, the makers have to adhere to many parameters.
“This is where the ingenuity and skill of the engineers come into play. A team from Bengaluru that participated in 2017 was not allowed to race after the car made by the students failed to clear the road test,” he said. 

According to him, the car for the race can have only 4 sq m of solar panel, a 20 kg battery and have a speed of 60 km/h. 

“Four organising committees have been formed for the conduct of the race. The committees are being supported by SSM, IEEE, AIESEC, IYCN, CII Yi and Rotract. The only things that are now needed are permissions from the departments concerned,” he added. 

The winner from the race conducted in India will get a chance to participate in the World Challenge with the backing of sponsors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
solar car race
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp