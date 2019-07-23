Brace up for desi version of solar car race next year

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not many know that solar car manufacturers from around the world are vying with each other for the past 30 years at the World Solar Challenge held in Australia. Taking a page out of the Aussie event, Kochi-based Santhosh Thannikat, a responsible tourism consultant who has been to the challenge as a volunteer, has come up with a desi version which will be held next year. “The Indian version of the race will cover 3,000-plus kilometres from Palakkad IIT to Jammu IIT,” said Santhosh.

According to him, the objective of the race is to bring academics, industry and the researchers together to develop viable cars. “Imagine a country, which has around three million engineering students studying in more than 10,000 engineering colleges, besides IITs and the NITs, not having a competing presence in the World Solar Challenge,” he said.

“Of the entire population of engineers in the world, around 25 per cent are from India. But when it comes to innovation and development of new products, countries like South Korea take the cake,” he said.

With the Central Government promoting electric vehicles, the country has become a magnet for foreign players in the sector, he added.

“The government is trying to promote the concept of 'Make in India'. But the engineers in the country lack the skill to come up with products that can compete with the ones made in China, the US and Germany. In 10 years the people benefiting from the e-vehicle boom in India will be either the Western or South Asian countries,” he said. According to him, the Solar Challenge aims to rectify it.

Solar challenges are conducted everywhere in the world. But the toughest one is the Australian challenge. Teams from all over the world participate in the event which has very tough criterions that need to be satisfied. While designing the car, the makers have to adhere to many parameters.

“This is where the ingenuity and skill of the engineers come into play. A team from Bengaluru that participated in 2017 was not allowed to race after the car made by the students failed to clear the road test,” he said.

According to him, the car for the race can have only 4 sq m of solar panel, a 20 kg battery and have a speed of 60 km/h.

“Four organising committees have been formed for the conduct of the race. The committees are being supported by SSM, IEEE, AIESEC, IYCN, CII Yi and Rotract. The only things that are now needed are permissions from the departments concerned,” he added.

The winner from the race conducted in India will get a chance to participate in the World Challenge with the backing of sponsors.