Collector promises road access to residents at Kakkanad NGO Quarters

KMRL’S proposed ‘theme-based  leisure and entertainment zone’ project may affect families living there for decades

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas, who visited Kakkanad old NGO Quarters locality on Monday,  promised road facility to the local residents affected by the ‘theme-based  leisure and entertainment zone’ project announced by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. P T Thomas MLA, Thrikkakara Municipality chairperson Sheela Charu and others also visited the place to appease the protesters.

“The collector assured (us) to hold talks with the KMRL authorities and provide alternative road access to the residents. He promised to hold talks with all stakeholders before the implementation of the KMRL project. Though the KMRL took over the land, they have not conducted the Environment Impact Assessment or consulted the Biodiversity Committee of the municipality. He said all issues raised by the local residents will be addressed before implementing the project,” said activist C R Neelakandan.

Biodiversity expert C M Joy said there was no justification in fencing off the road passing through NGO Quarters area as the local residents had been using it for around seven decades. “The NGO Quarters was constructed on the land acquired from the local people. The playground at Ambadymukku has also been used by the residents for decades. Now they have put up fences denying road access to the residents,” he said.Joy said around 4,000 trees will be chopped down to establish the entertainment zone.

“The city needs green lungs to minimise the impact of air pollution and to control the temperature. There are six wells in the NGO Quarters area and they play a major role in maintaining the water table. As per the guidelines, ten trees should be planted for cutting each tree,” he said. According to him, the committee receives hundreds of applications per month for cutting trees.

“The BPCL has submitted an application to cut down around 4,800 trees in the 170 acres of land acquired from FACT. The KMRL has planted 500 saplings outside the city in place of the 1,200 trees they have cut for the Metro project. The National Highways Authority had sought permission to cut around 3,000 trees on the Muvattupuzha-Kuruvilangad stretch. We will give permission only if they plant ten plants for each tree they cut down,” said Joy.

