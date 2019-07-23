Home Cities Kochi

Fisheries institute to develop online platform to market fish

The project aims to develop an information system for fish marketing, pricing and to facilitate an e-auctioning system for commercially important fish species.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major initiative to help the fishermen community, consumers and processors, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a project to develop an online platform for fish marketing in the country.

The project aims to develop an information system for fish marketing, pricing and to facilitate an e-auctioning system for commercially important fish species. As many as 1,500 fish markets, including landing centres, wholesale markets, retail markets and aquaculture markets, across the country will be included in the system.

The project is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. In the first phase, information regarding 500 fish markets from seven coastal states will be collected.

The CMFRI will collect the required information and report the weekly fish prices through electronic tabs and will develop an online database. Entire dimensions of the markets such as the geographic location, size, timing, access to transport, arrival and distribution, species traded, infrastructure facility and average realised minimum and maximum price of around 150 fishes will be available on the websites of NFDB (www.nfdb.gov.in) and CMFRI (www.cmfri.org.in) from October. A separate portal will be developed later. A total of 50 markets will be covered in Kerala in the initial stage.

An orientation meet was held to train representatives from selected fish markets across Kerala at CMFRI on Monday.

Better days

The project aims to develop an information system for fish marketing, pricing and to facilitate an e-auctioning system for commercially important fish species

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fisheries institute
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp