Govt view sought on revising backward class list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to revise the list of reservation for backward classes. The court issued the order on a petition filed by V K Beeran, chairman, Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, Aluva, seeking a directive to determine the level of backwardness of Muslim community and declare it eligible for all the benefits available to SC/ST communities. The petitioner also sought to conduct special recruitment for Muslims.

Advocate Haris Beeran, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes has not taken any step to revise or review the list as mandated under the Kerala State Backward Classes (Reservation for appointments or posts in service under the state) Act with respect to the representation and reservation of Muslim members, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and about 70 other backward classes in the matter of public appointment. As a result, the Muslim community which was included in the backward classes was pushed to the lowest strata.

The state government and the State Backward Class Commission has not complied with the directive of the Supreme court. Muslim community comes to only 12 percent of the population. Considering the percentage of its population, the reservation is inadequate. In appointments to public service, only sixth chance was given to the community which is the largest one. While Ezhava community which has less population than Muslims was given second chance in the rotation chart for reservation and 14 percent in reservation quota. Some of the communities grouped in other backward classes are virtually not at all represented in government service because of the non-revision or review of the reservation list.

The petitioner said that Justice Narendran Commission appointed by the state government in 2000, had reported that Ezhava community have got its share and at the same time the Muslim community and the SC/ST community were lagging. The backwardness of the Muslim community in all respects was comparable to that of the SC/ST community, he said.