Home Cities Kochi

Govt view sought on revising backward class list

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to revise the list of reservation for backward classes.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to revise the list of reservation for backward classes. The court issued the order on a petition filed by V K Beeran, chairman, Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, Aluva, seeking a directive to determine the level of backwardness of  Muslim community and declare it eligible for all the benefits available to SC/ST communities. The petitioner also sought to conduct special recruitment for Muslims.

Advocate Haris Beeran, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes has not taken any step to revise or review the list as mandated under the Kerala State Backward Classes (Reservation for appointments or posts in service under the state) Act with respect to the representation and reservation of Muslim members, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and about 70 other backward classes in the matter of public appointment. As a result, the Muslim community which was included in the backward classes was pushed to the lowest strata.

The state government and the State Backward Class Commission has not complied with the directive of the Supreme court.  Muslim community comes to only 12 percent of the population. Considering the percentage of its population, the reservation is inadequate. In  appointments to public service, only sixth chance was given to the community which is the largest one. While Ezhava community which has less population than Muslims was given second chance in the rotation chart for reservation and 14 percent in reservation quota. Some of the communities grouped in other backward classes are virtually not at all represented in government service because of the non-revision or review of the reservation list.

The petitioner said that Justice Narendran Commission appointed by the state government in 2000, had reported that Ezhava community have got its share and at the same time the Muslim community and the SC/ST community were lagging. The backwardness of the Muslim community in all respects was comparable to that of the SC/ST community, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court backward class SC/ST communities
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp