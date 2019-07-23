Home Cities Kochi

Haphazard ideas in times of disruption

The last few years have seen a new set of technological developments and ideas dominating the world like never before.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The last few years have seen a new set of technological developments and ideas dominating the world like never before. The concept of ‘sharing economy’ spawned new businesses like Uber, the ride-sharing service; Airbnb, a tech platform for booking rooms in other people’s homes, among others. Similarly, companies like Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon – referred as the ‘Big Tech’ – are invading our private lives, collecting all the vital information from our ‘likes’ and recent consumption/purchasing patterns so much so that these companies are in a position to influence all our future decisions.

In his book Thalathericha Ashayangal (Haphazard Ideas, rough translation), P S Jayan, a former journalist, walks through all the new concepts, tech-developments, their origin, the ideas behind them and how it could influence all of us. “Initially, my plan was a Malayalam dictionary on all the new-age words, terms and concepts. As I started researching the topic, I realized that it’s better to write a book on how the new tech-developments, concepts will affect a layman’s daily life,” says Jayan.

In India, Reliance's Jio has secured 10 crore connections via free offers as the company focuses on the procurement of data. Ten crores new SIM means the information containing in 10 crore Aadhar cards, 10 crore lives. This is where the game begins, writes Jayan pointing out Jio Money, the online money transfer and bill payment app of Reliance will now be able to know all the online transactions and purchases of its customers. “At any time we can expect major disruption in the segment,” he reckons.

Jayan's book also looks at the coinage of new words such as 'Uberisation' and in Malayalam 'Freekkan', 'Feminichi', 'Fanaran'. “In most cases, we don't know who first used the word. But, it's interesting to note that these words in Malayalam are the contributions of the new generation who comes up with a ready-made template on anything and everything,” he says.  The origin of the word 'Kummanadi' after the then BJP Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Kochi Metro Rail's inaugural journey also finds a mention. There are other references as well such as 'OMKV',  'Comondra', 'Sudapi', 'Congi', 'Cammi' etc, making the book interesting and easy for Malayalam readers.

Thalathericha Ashayangal is a must-read book for the young and the old, and it stands apart among the books that have come out in recent times in Malayalam non-fiction category. 

