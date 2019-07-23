Nipah contained in Ernakulam, announces Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second spell of Nipah outbreak in Ernakulam, Kerala has been successfully contained. With the official declaration of Health Minister K K Shailaja at the venue of felicitating the staff of Aster Medcity, where the youth infected with Nipah was admitted, the 'war' against Nipah found respite.

"Though we are all aware of the deadly virus and its spread no one can assure that Nipah will not come back. Fruit bats are carriers of the virus and during their breeding season in February to June we all have to be alert," said K K Shailaja.

"Improved healthcare facilities in Kerala enable us to contain the disease. The Health Ministry has directed all the hospitals and medical colleges to be in vigil during the breeding months of fruit bats. Isolation wards must be set up to avoid panic situation in hospitals," said Shailaja.

Speaking at the event Health Minister also added that the lessons from first outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode paved the way for preventing the spread of the disease. "Over 2000 people were directly observed when the outbreak happened in Kozhikode, we were able to successfully reduce the number to around 350," said Shailaja

During the event, the Minister appreciated and thanked the efforts doctors, nurses and staffs, who were fighting to prevent the spread of the disease.

Discharged today

After an eventful 53 days of seclusion, close monitoring and treatment, the state’s lone patient affected with Nipah virus is discharged on Tuesday.

“The patient is hale and hearty and has fully recovered from his earlier condition. Therefore, he will be discharged today,” said CEO Aster Medcity Jelson Kavalakkat at the event.

It has been three weeks since the 23-year-old engineering student, who was tested positive for Nipah virus, was shifted from the observation ward of the hospital. "After the confirmation received from the Indian Medical Board, we have decided to discharge him. The incubation period of the virus is over and all belonging to the direct contact list is off the scanner," said Dr Anup R Warrier, consultant for infectious diseases, Aster Medcity.

Health Minister felicitated the doctors, nurses, and staff of Aster Medcity for their bravery. District Collector S Suhas, Chairman of Aster Medcity Dr Azad Moopan, and CEO Aster Medcity India Dr Harish Pillai also spoke at the event.