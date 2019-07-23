Not shopping malls, greens demand a biodiversity park

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the move to establish a ‘theme-based leisure and entertainment zone’ on the 17.3-acre Old NGO Quarters premises, the Kakkanad Green Corridor Protection Group has approached the district administration seeking to establish a biodiversity park in the area with the help of the Kerala Forest Research Institute.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had handed over the land to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to develop a world-class facility for shopping, dining, sporting and entertainment to make up for the loss incurred by the latter by implementing the metro rail project.

“The KMRL had chopped down 1,200 trees for the rail project. While it is mandatory to plant 10 trees for each tree chopped down, the KMRL has not planted a single tree,” said Kakkanad Green Corridor Protection Group general convenors V M Girija and M Suchitra.

Recently, a study group led by botanist C M Joy had conducted a biodiversity survey at Kakkanad which revealed that there were 158 species of trees on the land . The implementation of the KMRL project will destroy the green patch. There are many medicinal plants and endangered herbs in the area. A bird survey has found that around 50 species of birds nest in the area.Due to global warming, urban landscapes have turned islands of heat and there is a need to protect green lungs and corridors, said Girija.According to the Green Corridor Protection Group, the Committee for Permission to Cut Trees had given approval to cut down around one lakh trees in Ernakulam district during the past decade.

Tree varieties

A recent study led by botanist C M Joy revealed there were 158 species of trees on the land