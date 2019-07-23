Nurse who underwent surgery dies; medical negligence alleged

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sandhya Anoop, a resident of Aluva, died owing to alleged medical negligence during surgery to prevent pregnancy at MediHeaven Hospital, Aluva, on Monday. According to the people close to the family, a high dose of anaesthesia administered during the surgery led to her death.

Sandhya is a nurse by profession. “Sandhya was admitted to the hospital last night. The surgery was conducted around 8.30 am on Monday. Later, the hospital authorities shifted her to a nearby private hospital after her health condition deteriorated owing to a high dose of anaesthesia,” they said.

She died at the private hospital.

Aluva police said they have registered a case of unnatural death. “The body was shifted to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for post-mortem. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” police said.

Meanwhile, MediHeaven Hospital authorities said the allegations of medical negligence were baseless.

“Sandhya came to the hospital for sterilisation, a permanent procedure to prevent pregnancy. She got ill when we administered a test dose of anaesthesia. We did not even give a full dose of anaesthesia. We had done all necessary tests to check the health condition of Sandhya prior to the surgery. All those tests were positive so that we went ahead with the surgery,” said hospital authorities. “We did not find any condition in her, which could be aggravated by the anaesthesia. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out the reason for the death,” they said.

Sandhya was staying with her husband Anoop and two children in Dubai. They had come to their native place recently.