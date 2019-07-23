Post-flood revival complete

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There definitely is light at the end of the tunnel. A year after suffering the biggest loss due to flood, the revival of Chendamangalam handloom sector is complete, thanks to the systematic efforts put forth by the district administration.

“The working of the handloom sector came to a halt for nearly four-and-a-half months. The 300 weavers under various Societies and 25 other workers indirectly associated with the sector were affected and incurred heavy loss. However, we were able to revive the sector in a phase-to-phase manner,” said an official release issued here on Thursday.

All the looms damaged in flood have been reinstated. As part of the rebuilding Kerala plan, 14 new looms were also installed.

During the floods, nearly 250 looms were totally damaged. The area was one of the major suppliers of Khadi yarn. Various handloom societies lost their finished products, raw materials including threads, dye house, workshed and furniture. Chendamangalam handloom sector's loss was pegged at `2.84 crore.