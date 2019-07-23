Home Cities Kochi

Post-flood revival complete

A year after suffering the biggest loss due to flood, the revival of Chendamangalam handloom sector is complete, thanks to the systematic efforts put forth by the district administration.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There definitely is light at the end of the tunnel. A year after suffering the biggest loss due to flood, the revival of Chendamangalam handloom sector is complete, thanks to the systematic efforts put forth by the district administration.

“The working of the handloom sector came to a halt for nearly four-and-a-half months. The 300 weavers under various Societies and 25 other workers indirectly associated with the sector were affected and incurred heavy loss. However, we were able to revive the sector in a phase-to-phase manner,” said an official release issued here on Thursday.  

All the looms damaged in flood have been reinstated. As part of the rebuilding Kerala plan, 14 new looms were also installed.

During the floods, nearly 250 looms were totally damaged. The area was one of the major suppliers of Khadi yarn. Various handloom societies lost their finished products, raw materials including threads, dye house, workshed and furniture. Chendamangalam handloom sector's loss was pegged at `2.84 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chendamangalam handloom rebuilding Kerala Kerala floods
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp