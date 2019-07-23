Rising water level forces three Eloor families to shift to relief camp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine residents from three families in Eloor village were shifted to Eloor Pakal Veedu -a relief camp - after heavy rains flooded their shelter on Monday. Since last year’s deluge, the families have been living in Ashraya Bhavan - a refuge for the homeless in the village.

The residents said they were facing problems similar to what they had endured during last year’s flood. “I was given a space in Ashraya Bhavan after I had lost my house. On Sunday, the rain waters entered here also. As the situation worsened, I dialled 100 and the control room arranged officials to shift us to the camp in Eloor Pakal Veedu,” said Valsala, a 54-year-old woman at the Eloor relief camp.

She said, she has only one prayer to the authorities - to help her complete the construction of her house. “I was living with my aunt after the death of my husband. My house which was near Panachithodu - a small stream in the area that meets Periyar - was lost to last year’s flood. The government allotted `3.5 lakh to build a house. I’m constructing a high foundation for my new house to avoid flood-like situations. In order to complete the construction of the house, I need more money. I have requested someone to help me fulfill my dream of living in a proper house,” Valsala said.

Another family of four members who have been homeless for the past 14 years said they needed a house in an area where rains will not easily lead to floods. “We got a space in Ashraya Bhavan four months ago. The shelter is in a low lying area. We need a better place to live or the authorities should give us money to build a house,” said Seena, one of the family members.